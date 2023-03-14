Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Return fire opened on units of Armenian Armed Forces that fired on positions of Azerbaijani army - MoD

Politics Materials 14 March 2023 00:02 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Return fire opened on units of Armenian Armed Forces that fired on positions of Azerbaijani army, Trend reports citing Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The Ministry commented on the information spread in the Armenian media about the shelling by the Azerbaijani army of the positions of the armed forces of Armenia in the direction of Yukhary Shorja of the Basarkechar district.

As the Ministry noted, in the future, units of the Azerbaijani army will take adequate response measures.

