Due to growing demand in Europe for natural gas from new sources, we plan to expand our pipeline capacity - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Some countries already start to receive electricity from Azerbaijan and, of course, natural gas starting something more than two years ago. But, due to the growing demand in Europe for natural gas from new sources, we are now planning to expand our pipeline capacity, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with heads of Germany’s leading companies in Berlin, Trend reports.

“In particular, TANAP, which has a capacity of 16 bcm. We will expand up to 32 and TAP, which has a capacity of 10 bcm, will be expanded, we plan up to 20. And that is mainly, because of the growing demand from Europe. Because, you can imagine the pipeline of the length of 3,500 kilometers integrated, free pipeline system commissioned 1st January 2021, now needs expansion,” President Ilham Aliyev noted.