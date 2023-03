BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. After the beginning of Russian-Ukrainian war, we got requests from more than 10 European countries with respect to gas supply or increase of existing gas supply, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with heads of Germany’s leading companies in Berlin, Trend reports.

“And we're doing everything in order to satisfy the needs of our partners. We already have pretty diversified geography of our gas supply,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.