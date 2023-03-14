More than 400 former refugees have been resettled within only one year and half after war ended - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Among our main future plans, of course, is reconstruction of liberated areas of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, which were under occupation for almost 30 years. Now the territory of the size of the Lebanon is totally in ruins, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with heads of Germany’s leading companies in Berlin, Trend reports.

“So, we already started the state program, which is called the Big Return. We elaborated already a program. We have already implemented the first pilot project and resettled more than 400 former refugees within only one year and a half after the war ended. And our plan is to resettle hundreds of thousands of former refugees. Because, as a result of Armenian occupation, we had more than 1 million internally displaced people and people who became refugees,” the head of state noted.