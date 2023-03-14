Positions of Azerbaijan Army subjected to fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Azerbaijan Army positions were periodically subjected to fire 19 times starting from late March 13 - early March 14, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

The Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of the Yukhari Shorzha, Garaiman, Gunashli settlements of the Basarkechar region, Istisu settlement, and the Garashen settlement of the Gorus region using various caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Istisu, Mollabayramli settlements of the Kalbajar region, the Jaghazar settlement of the Lachin region, and the Astaf, Tazakend settlements of the Dashkasan region.

Moreover, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily deployed, subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Khojaly region.

Adequate retaliatory measures have been taken by Azerbaijan Army Units.