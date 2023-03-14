Transmission of electric energy - one of most important issues, President Ilham Aliyev says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The transmission of electric energy is one of the most important issues, because today our export capacity is limited with the capacity of transmission, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the meeting with heads of leading German companies in Berlin on March 13, Trend reports.

"Maximum, as far as I remember, there is kind of 1,000 megawatt or maybe 1,500 megawatts of the transmission capabilities through Georgia and Türkiye. In both countries, in Georgia and Türkiye there are bottlenecks. Therefore, there must be additional investments in these two countries to expand the capability for transmission," President Ilham Aliyev said.