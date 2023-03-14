Azerbaijan's border guards prevent drug trafficking from Iran (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 13:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The smuggling of 24.13 kilograms of drugs from the Islamic Republic of Iran to Azerbaijan was prevented in the 'Goytapa' and 'Lankaran' border detachment areas of the Azerbaijani State Border Service's border troops, as part of measures to ensure reliable protection of the state border, as well as combat drug trafficking, the Service told Trend.

As a result of the operational and investigative measures conducted in the 'Goytapa' border detachment area, near the Yardimli district's Deman village, Azerbaijani citizen Novruz Dadashov, who was trying to illegally cross the state border, was detained at 21:55 (GMT+4) on March 13.

When inspecting the detainee, drugs with a total weight of 5.98 kilograms were found.

Following operations carried out in the 'Lankaran' border detachment area, near the Archivan village of Astara district, border guards recorded unknown persons attempting to illegally cross the state border with Azerbaijan at 05:30 (GMT+4) on March 14, 2023.

It was established that residents of Baku Kamil Hasanov and Novruz Mirzoyev, who tried to escape from the territory in a Mitsubishi car with a state license plate 99-DK-727, were detained.

During the inspection of the car, two bundles of drugs with a total weight of 18.15 kilograms were found and seized.

The corresponding operational and investigative measures are being taken.