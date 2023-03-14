Brigadier General of US European Command arrives in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Brigadier General Edward Vaughan, Deputy Director for Planning, Strategy, and Capabilities of the US European Command is on a visit to Azerbaijan during March 14-16, Trend reports via the US Embassy in Azerbaijan.

During his visit to Baku, Brigadier General Vaughan will hold meetings with representatives of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the State Border Service, and the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action.

"Vaughan will discuss issues of cooperation and regional security between Azerbaijan and the US," the statement said.