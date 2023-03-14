Very important steps being taken in direction of European Union-Azerbaijan relations - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Very important steps are being taken in direction of European Union-Azerbaijan relations, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at a joint press conference with Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Olaf Scholz in Berlin, Trend reports.

"Very important steps are being taken in the direction of European Union-Azerbaijan relations. In particular, the Memorandum of Understanding on a Strategic Partnership on energy security signed between the European Union and Azerbaijan last year shows our intentions.

The speedy and timely implementation of the memorandum once again shows that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner for Europe," President Ilham Aliyev said.