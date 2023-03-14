We are increasing gas exports to Europe - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. We are increasing our gas exports to Europe, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz in Berlin, Trend reports.

"Whereas in 2021 we exported 8 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe, this year the figure will reach around 12 billion cubic meters," the head of state said.

"We would like to expand our export geography in Europe in the coming years,” the head of state noted, emphasizing that this figure represents only half of Azerbaijan's total gas exports.