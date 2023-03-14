Armenia's claims about blockade of Lachin road are completely groundless - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Armenia's claims about the blockade of Lachin road are completely groundless, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during an expanded meeting with President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev said that there is traffic along the road, more than 4,000 vehicles and over 150 people in need of medical assistance had passed along the road since December 12, 2022.

The head of state also noted that the Azerbaijani side was concerned about the presence of Armenian armed forces in the Azerbaijani territories where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed and the use of the Lachin road for military purposes and military transport.