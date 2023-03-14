Armenia, which did not implement four resolutions of UN Security Council for 28 years, had to come to terms with its defeat in 44 days - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. I want German media representatives to know that Azerbaijani lands had been under Armenian occupation for nearly 30 years, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz in Berlin, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev also said that as a result of this occupation and ethnic cleansing, nearly 20 percent of our lands were occupied, a million Azerbaijanis were expelled from their native lands by Armenia and became refugees

“Two and a half years ago, as a result of the Patriotic War, we restored our dignity, territorial integrity and rights on the battlefield, defeated Armenia and forced Armenia to vacate our lands. Thus, Armenia, which did not implement four resolutions of the UN Security Council for 28 years, had to come to terms with its defeat in a matter of 44 days,” the President of Azerbaijan emphasized.