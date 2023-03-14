Germany supports territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan - President Steinmeier

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Germany supports the mission led by President of the European Council Charles Michel and hopes that a meeting will be held in Brussels soon, said President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier in an expanded meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Berlin, Trend reports.

The German President said that Charles Michel’s mission was enjoying the trust of both sides. He also stated that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had seriously supported and contributed to the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier emphasized that Germany supported the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.