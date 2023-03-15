Azerbaijan arrests foreign citizen for espionage (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Title changed, Details added: first version posted on 10:42

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The investigation of a criminal case by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan revealed suspicions of espionage by a foreign citizen Mohammad Gaedi (born in 1994) in the country, Trend reports via the service.

According to the State Security Service, on the basis of numerous evidence collected, it was established that Gaedi, instructed by the special services of a foreign state, was organizing the collection and transfer of information that is a state secret for use to the detriment of the security interests of Azerbaijan.

Besides, the foreigner was obtaining personal data of law enforcement officers of Azerbaijan, and establishing personal relations with them in order to attract them to secret cooperation with the special services of a foreign country.

Gaedi was prosecuted under Article 276 (espionage) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and a measure of restraint in the form of arrest was chosen against him by the court.

The criminal investigation is ongoing.

In November 2022, the State Security Service of Azerbaijan exposed spy network set up by Iranian special services.