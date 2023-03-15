Islamophobia growing in Sweden, France - Head of Azerbaijani Ombudsman's Office (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:43

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Islamophobia is growing in Sweden and France, Head of the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan, member of the Independent Standing Commission on Human Rights of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (IPHRC OIC) Aydin Safikhanli said, Trend reports.

Safikhanli made the remark at a panel session of the international conference themed “Islamophobia as a Specific Form of Racism and Discrimination: New Global and Transnational Challenges” in Baku.

He noted that Islamophobia is observed in some developed societies, which is being done on purpose.

Speaking about Islamophobia in Sweden and France, the head of Ombudsman’s Office said that the discrimination has been made possible as a result of the policies of these countries.

“All this is done under the veil of freedom of expression, but this is unacceptable,” he also said.

According to Safikhanli, massive destruction of Muslim monuments by Armenia was also observed in the previously occupied Azerbaijani territories.

“These are problems that we should never forget and do everything possible so that such cases don’t happen again," he added.

On March 15-16, the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) and the G20 Interfaith Forum are organizing an international conference dedicated to the International Day to Combat Islamophobia themed “Islamophobia as a Specific Form of Racism and Discrimination: New Global and Transnational Challenges”.

The main purpose of the conference is to provide for an academic discussion platform on the alarming trends targeting Muslims and Muslim-populated countries at international and national levels.

The conference, bringing together scientists, experts of international organizations, religious figures and representatives of non-governmental organizations from 32 countries, is featuring discussions on different approaches in the fight against Islamophobia, manifestation of Islamophobia in some European countries, Islamophobia in the international media.

15 March was designated as the “International Day to Combat Islamophobia” at the session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), held in Niamey, Niger, on 27-28 November 2020. In 2022, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution declaring March 15 as “International Day to Combat Islamophobia”.