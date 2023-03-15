President of IF20 talks importance of religious leaders raising voice against Islamophobia (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. It’s very important for religious leaders to raise their voice against Islamophobia, G20 Interfaith Dialogue Forum (IF20) President Cole Durham said, Trend reports.

Durham made the remark at the conference themed “Islamophobia as a Specific Form of Racism and Discrimination: New Global and Transnational Challenges” in Baku.

He noted that the main upcoming challenge is to get religious leaders involved.

"They must show their leadership in this regard. Every effort must be made to reduce polarization. We can contribute to this through friendship and education," he added.

On March 15-16, the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) and the G20 Interfaith Forum are organizing an international conference dedicated to the International Day to Combat Islamophobia themed “Islamophobia as a Specific Form of Racism and Discrimination: New Global and Transnational Challenges”.

The main purpose of the conference is to provide for an academic discussion platform on the alarming trends targeting Muslims and Muslim-populated countries at international and national levels.

The conference, bringing together scientists, experts of international organizations, religious figures and representatives of non-governmental organizations from 32 countries, is featuring discussions on different approaches in the fight against Islamophobia, manifestation of Islamophobia in some European countries, Islamophobia in the international media.

15 March was designated as the “International Day to Combat Islamophobia” at the session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), held in Niamey, Niger, on November 27-28, 2020. In 2022, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution declaring March 15 as “International Day to Combat Islamophobia”.