Heydar Aliyev thwarted plans of Armenias to foment ethnic conflict in Georgia - Colonel of Azerbaijani Army (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. National Leader Heydar Aliyev saved the Azerbaijani state and people and defended the country, a veteran of security agencies and of the first Karakakh war, Colonel Telman Budagov, said within Trend News Agency's "Relevant with Sahil Karimli" project.

He noted that the people of Azerbaijan are forever grateful to Heydar Aliyev for these priceless merits.

According to him, in the early 1990s, foreign special services were engaged in serious sabotage and subversive activities in Azerbaijan.

"On one hand, separatism was stirred up in the south and north. On the other hand, Armenian aggression. The country was facing political struggles and an economic crisis. All these were very dangerous processes. In such a controversial period, Heydar Aliyev returned to power and saved the country from these troubles," he said.

"The decisiveness and political experience of the great leader frustrated the plans of foreign intelligence agencies. Coup attempts were also professionally prevented. No one else, except Heydar Aliyev, could have coped with this difficult task," Telman Budagov said.

He noted that after ensuring stability and security, great leader Heydar Aliyev laid the foundations for the country's economic development.

"Oil contracts were signed at a very difficult time. As economic development progressed, army building was also carried out. In subsequent years, our strong army, the foundation of which was laid by Heydar Aliyev, strengthened even more, and we won the victory in Karabakh," Telman Budagov added.

He particularly noted that back in the day, Great Leader Heydar Aliyev took an active part in solving neighboring Georgia's problems.

"Most of those who held high office in the state bodies of Georgia were Armenians by nationality. These Armenians tried to expel Azerbaijanis from Georgia. Various provocations were being prepared. The Armenians wanted to ignite a conflict on ethnic grounds. Some Azerbaijanis even left Georgia," he said.

"This process was also prevented by Heydar Aliyev. Thanks to his personal friendship with the former President of Georgia, Eduard Shevardnadze, these threats were overcome. In addition, the state institutions of Georgia were gradually cleared of Armenians and nationalized. All these are the exceptional merits of Heydar Aliyev to the Azerbaijani and Georgian peoples," Telman Budagov concluded.