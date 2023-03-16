Azerbaijan's Aghdam hosts strategic consultations on co-op between Azerbaijan, UN (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 11:45)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, March 16. Azerbaijan's Agdam hosts strategic consultations on cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN, Trend reports from the scene.

The event is attended by the heads of Azerbaijan's Ministries of Ecology and Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Health, the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), Special Representatives of the President of Azerbaijan, employees of the Presidential Administration represented in the Interdepartmental Center operating under the Coordination Headquarters, as well as senior officials of the offices of UN agencies operating in Azerbaijan.

Today's event is a continuation of the one held last year in Shusha, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN.

The restoration and reconstruction work carried out on the liberated territories, the process of population relocation to the liberated territories, and the application of international experience in this process are discussed during the event.

Also, the participants exchanged opinions in the field of implementation in Azerbaijan of the recovery needs assessment methodology, which is a joint post-crisis mechanism of the UN, the World Bank, and the EU.

At the end of the event, a tree-planting campaign will be held in the city of Aghdam as part of the "Year of Heydar Aliyev".