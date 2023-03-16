Middle Corridor's share in world trade should be increased - Turkish FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. We should increase the share of the Middle Corridor [Trans-Caspian International Transport Route] in world trade, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States in Ankara, Trend reports.

"We must promptly implement the agreements signed in this direction at the Samarkand summit. Also, we attach great importance to the Turkic Investment Fund for the healthy integration of the economies of our countries," he said.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has kicked off in Ankara. The event takes place as part of the OTS emergency summit to be held today in Ankara on the theme "Disaster Emergency Management and Humanitarian Aid".

As an intergovernmental organization, the Organization of Turkic States was founded in 2009. Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Türkiye are its founding members. Uzbekistan became a full member at the 7th Summit, which took place in Baku in October 2019. During the Organization's 6th Summit in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, in September 2018, Hungary was granted observer status. Turkmenistan joined as an Observer Member to the Organization at the 8th Summit in November 2021, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus did the same in November 2022.