State of combat readiness of Azerbaijani military units inspected (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. In accordance with the 2023 combat training plan, approved by Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the state of combat readiness of units in several military units of the Azerbaijani Army was inspected, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

With regard to the start of the inspection, the battle flag was brought to the parade ground. The memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was honored with observing a minute of silence.

Azerbaijan's national anthem was performed accompanied by the military orchestra.

Drill reviews were conducted, material and technical base, weapons, and combat equipment of military personnel, as well as individual training of military personnel, were inspected in military units.

Based on the final results of the inspection, a ceremony was held to reward units distinguished in combat training.

At the ceremony, the assignments of the defense minister regarding the further improvement of the combat capability of the units, the improvement of the knowledge and skills of the commanding staff, the study of the capabilities of newly adopted weapons, equipment and devices, the conduct of exercises in conditions close to real combat, and the increase of vigilance during the holidays were delivered accordingly.

In the end, exemplary combat training classes were demonstrated, and valuable gifts and honorary diplomas were presented to a group of military personnel who excelled in military service.