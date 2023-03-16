Azerbaijan to continue supporting Türkiye in restoring areas destroyed by quake - FM (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 13:40

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Azerbaijan will continue supporting it in restoring the areas destroyed by the earthquake, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister said at the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States in Ankara, Trend reports.

According to Bayramov, Azerbaijan helped the fraternal country since the very beginning of the disaster.

He noted that the extraordinary summit of the Organization of Turkic States at the highest level, which will be held today at the initiative of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, is aimed at demonstrating solidarity with brotherly Türkiye after the devastating earthquake which occurred in this country on February 6, 2023.

The minister added that the dispatch of search and rescue teams, as well as humanitarian aid by the international community, including member states and observers of the Organization of Turkic States, in the shortest possible time, was of great moral importance for the elimination of the consequences of the earthquake.

The powerful earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The quake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province.

The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.