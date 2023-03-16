Azerbaijan plans to return 35,000 families to Karabakh by 2026 - MFA

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, March 16. Azerbaijan plans to return 35,000 families to Karabakh by 2026, Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov said during strategic consultations on cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN, held in Aghdam, Trend reports.

"Currently, the 'Great Return' program is a priority for Azerbaijan, we already have a work plan, and we hope that by 2026 all tasks will be completed," the deputy minister said.

Mammadov noted that Azerbaijan and the UN want to jointly achieve the development of the region, and the parties are bound by strong cooperation, the priority area of which is the Sustainable Development Goals.

He also mentioned the role of Azerbaijan in the Non-Aligned Movement, chaired by Azerbaijan since 2019, and the country's successful initiatives to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, during the strategic consultations on cooperation, the deputy minister touched upon the fact that Armenia has not yet provided Azerbaijan with accurate maps of minefields, and those provided are only 25 percent reliable.

Azerbaijan's Agdam hosts strategic consultations on cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN.

The event is attended by the heads of Azerbaijan's Ministries of Ecology and Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Health, the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), Special Representatives of the President of Azerbaijan, employees of the Presidential Administration represented in the Interdepartmental Center operating under the Coordination Headquarters, as well as senior officials of the offices of UN agencies operating in Azerbaijan.