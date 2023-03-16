Thanks to Southern Gas Corridor, Turkic states play important role in ensuring energy security of Europe - Turkish president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. To date, with the countries of the Turkic world, we have successfully implemented large-scale projects in the field of oil, natural gas, and electricity in the Caspian basin, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said speaking at the Extraordinary Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States in Ankara, Trend reports.

"The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline has been delivering oil from Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan to world markets for 16 years now. Thanks to the Southern Gas Corridor, which is based on TANAP [Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline], the Turkic states have become key players in ensuring the energy security of Europe," Erdogan said.

Meanwhile, the Extraordinary Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States has kicked off today in Ankara, Türkiye.

The event was initially due to be held in Shusha. However, following the devastating earthquake in Türkiye, President Ilham Aliyev put forward a proposal to hold the Summit in Ankara in an effort to support the brotherly country. After coordination of the matter with the leaders of other participating countries, the relevant decision was made. This is yet another clear example of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye brotherhood, as well as a sign of mutual support and respect in the Turkic world.

Devoted to the theme of “Disaster-Emergency Management and Humanitarian Assistance”, the Summit will serve as a high-level platform for the discussion of the extraordinary agenda of the Organization aroused due to the recent earthquake disaster that happened in southern and southeastern regions of Türkiye. The leaders will elaborate on devising solid multilateral cooperation and coordination mechanisms within the framework of the Organization in the fight against disasters as well as hold consultations on current challenges in the region.