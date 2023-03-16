Armenia has destroyed our cultural heritage in Western Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. The decision of the Soviet government in November 1920 to separate West Zangezur, our historical land, from Azerbaijan and hand it over to Armenia led to the geographical separation of the Turkic world, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Extraordinary Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States in Ankara, Trend reports.

“By 1991, all Azerbaijanis were driven out forcefully of the territory of present-day Armenia. As in Karabakh and East Zangezur, Armenia has also destroyed our cultural heritage, mosques and historical sites in present-day Armenia – in Western Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani community has repeatedly appealed to UNESCO to send a fact-finding mission to monitor the Azerbaijani people's cultural heritage in present-day Armenia and expects a positive response from UNESCO,” the head of state added.