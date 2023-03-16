Azerbaijani MFA calls on international community not to ignore Armenia's mine terror (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has released a statement calling on the international community not to ignore the mine terror of Armenia, Trend reports.

According to the statement, as a result of a recent mine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, two Azerbaijani civilians have been killed.

Residents of the Aghdam district’s Safarli village Israil Hasanov (born 1999) and Amid Hasanov (born 1987) were killed on March 16, as a result of a mine explosion in Yusifjanli village liberated from Armenian occupation.

“We express our deep condolences to the families and friends of the victims,” the statement said.

Thus, from the end of the 2020 second Karabakh war, 286 people became victims of mines, 48 ​​of whom died, the statement said.

The mine explosion in Aghdam has shown once again that the main goal of Armenia, which hasn’t provided Azerbaijan with accurate maps of minefields, grossly violating the 6th term of the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the second Karabakh war], continuing military activities, transporting and placing mines on the territory of Azerbaijan, is to create obstacles to the large-scale reconstruction work carried out in the post-conflict period, the statement emphasized.

Besides, according to the statement, Armenia aims to create difficulties for the civilian population in these territories, the return of internally displaced persons and their peaceful residence in their native lands.

These steps by Armenia continue to be the main obstacle to peace, security and cooperation in the region, the statement said.

“We call on the international community not to ignore Armenia's gross violation of its international obligations, including its policy of deliberate laying of mines, and to demand from this country to fulfill its obligations in accordance with international law," said the ministry.