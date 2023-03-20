Armenian armed forces fire at positions of Azerbaijani Border Service troops in Zangilan, one soldier wounded (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 09:25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. Units of the Armenian armed forces from positions in the direction of Nerkin Hand settlement of the Gafan region fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Border Service Troops at the height of Aghbashyurd in the Zangilan district, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Border Service.

According to the service, the incident took place at 02:50 (GMT+4) tonight on the section of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border passing through the territory of the Zangilan district.

"As a result of the provocation, a serviceman of the State Border Service, junior sergeant Ramin Manafov was wounded by a shot from the opposite side. The serviceman was evacuated to a specialized medical facility and operated on, and his life is out of danger. Currently, the operational situation is stable and is fully controlled by our units,” the service said.

The State Border Service regarded this event as another provocation of Armenia, adding that the entire responsibility for this lies with the Armenian side.

Zangilan district was liberated from Armenian oсcupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war.