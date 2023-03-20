Azerbaijani FM pays visit to Belgium (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 09:41

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has paid a visit to Belgium, Trend reports referring to the Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry, Bayramov will take part in the international donor conference themed "Together for the people of Türkiye and Syria" in Brussels.

The conference to be jointly organized by the EU Commission and EU’s term president, Sweden, is being launched to get pledges from the international institutions, financial bodies, countries, and other relevant institutions for Türkiye and Syria, which have been severely hit by the earthquakes of Feb. 6.

The donors’ conference will be opened by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will address the conference online.

It will seek coordinated action and financial assistance to both Türkiye and Syria, where tens of thousands of people were killed and a score of cities were destroyed. Recovery and reconstruction of the cities in Türkiye are estimated to cost around $100 billion.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction. The quake death toll has reached 49,589.

As a result of the Türkiye earthquake, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.