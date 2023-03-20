We strongly condemn Armenia's false statements against Azerbaijan - MFA (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. We strongly condemn and reject the false and slanderous views expressed against Azerbaijan by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan during a meeting and press briefing with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov on March 20, 2023, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

"Armenia, which, contrary to the provisions of the Tripartite Statement of November 10, 2020, has not completely withdrawn its armed forces from the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, without being limited to this, illegally transfers its military personnel to the territory of Azerbaijan, commits continuous military provocations against Azerbaijan, and transports the natural resources of Azerbaijan along the Lachin road intended only for humanitarian purposes, uses it to transport mines into the territories of Azerbaijan, often referring to this document, unreasonably accuses Azerbaijan of violating the Tripartite Statement, including the peace process. This is the limit of hypocrisy.

The accusation of Azerbaijan of allegedly blocking the Lachin road and allegedly committing "ethnic cleansing" and "genocide" against citizens of Armenian origin living in the Karabakh region, by Armenia, which pursued a policy of mass ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis and committed acts of genocide, no more than than another lie calculated to mislead the international community.

While Azerbaijan remains committed to efforts to promote a peace agenda in the region, it is unacceptable that Armenia is trying to tarnish a legitimate protest by Azerbaijani civil society representatives on the Lachin Road in order to undermine this process and evade its commitments, by deceiving the international community, including, as we saw on March 20, by resorting to yet another provocation while the EU mission was in Armenia.

In general, the repetition during the press briefing by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan of the statements contained in the unfounded statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry on March 18, which indicates the continuation of baseless territorial claims against Azerbaijan, is directed against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, and is a flagrant interference of Armenia in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan, demonstrates that Armenia has not learned the lessons from history and from the statement of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on March 19 against these claims.

We call on Armenia to refrain from provocative actions and statements, dangerous rhetoric that undermines peace and security in the region, and to fulfill its obligations instead of continuing to blame Azerbaijan and distract the international community," MFA noted.