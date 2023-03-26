Azerbaijan calls on French government to respect constitutional rights - MFA (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. We call on the French government to respect constitutional rights in the country, Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Aykhan Hajizada, said, answering a question from the local press about the protests in France, Trend reports.

"We condemn the excessive and disproportionate use of force by law enforcement officials against the protesters in France following President Macron's decision, and in some cases the inhumane treatment of protesters.

We call on the French government to respect the constitutional rights in the country, such as freedom of opinion and freedom of assembly, as well as the right to peaceful protest.

We believe that the Council of Europe and international human rights organizations should investigate cases of excessive violence in France and demand the adoption of appropriate measures within the framework of the obligations of this country," Hajizada noted.