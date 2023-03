BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar is expected to visit Azerbaijan on April 3, a European diplomatic source told Trend.

He will arrive in Baku to participate in the opening of the EuroClub by Young European Ambassadors in cooperation with the EU delegation in Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, Toivo Klaar was last in Azerbaijan on March 5, 2023.