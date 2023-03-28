Western Azerbaijan Community's return concept circulated as official document of UN (UPDATE-2)

Details added: first version posted on 09:32

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. The UN Secretariat has circulated the Return Concept of the Western Azerbaijan Community as an official document of the Security Council, General Assembly, Economic and Social Council of the UN, Spokesperson for the Community Ulviya Zulfigar told reporters, Trend reports.

According to Zulfigar, the concept covers the issues of ensuring the rights of Azerbaijanis expelled from the territory of present-day Armenia, to a peaceful, safe and dignified return, restoration and protection of their individual and collective rights, including property rights, cultural and historical heritage.

The concept was circulated in all official UN languages ​​( English, French, Russian, Chinese, Arabic and Spanish), in accordance with the agenda items of these major bodies on the prevention of armed conflict, peacebuilding, the protection of the rights of refugees, the eradication of racial discrimination, the promotion of human rights, the prevention of genocide, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity.

Zulfigar said that the concept’s circulation among documents of the main UN bodies is a great success on the path of the peaceful return of Western Azerbaijanis to their native lands and further reduces the ability of the Armenian government to distort the issue of Western Azerbaijan.

Besides, the document calls on Armenia to start negotiations with the Community and encourages the start of an international process on this issue.

"Linking the Concept with the mentioned agenda items of the most authoritative UN bodies is an international confirmation that the return of Azerbaijanis to their homes is necessary to protect fundamental human rights and establish international peace, security, and cooperation. This success further inspires us to continue our work for a peaceful, safe, and dignified return to our homes," she added.

This is the second document of the Community of Western Azerbaijan circulated as a UN document. Previously, in January this year, the Community's appeal to the international community was circulated.

The concept of return, adopted by the Community of Western Azerbaijan on January 26, 2023, defines the general framework for the goals, principles, and executive measures that the Community will implement to return Azerbaijanis who were forcibly expelled from present-day Armenia.

Moreover, the concept is based on international law, relevant domestic law, and historical facts, and serves to establish justice and peace.