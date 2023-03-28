Turkish citizens living in Azerbaijan can vote in consulates - ambassador (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 15:52)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. Turkish citizens living in Azerbaijan can vote on May 5, 6, and 7 at Turkish Consulates (in Baku, Ganja, and Nakhchivan), Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci told reporters in connection with the upcoming presidential election in Türkiye, Trend reports.

According to him, Turkish citizens living in Azerbaijan who wish to extend their voter registration should apply to consulates in Baku, Ganja, and Nakhchivan from March 20 to April 2.

"On April 1 and 2, that is, this Saturday and Sunday, our consulates will be open. Our citizens should check their names on the voter lists at the e-government website or the YSK (Supreme Election Council) call center. If they find that their current addresses are incorrect, we ask them to come to our consulates to update their addresses," the ambassador said.

The ambassador noted that Turkish citizens residing in Shamkir, Sheki, Barda, Aghjabadi, Zagatala, Yevlakh, Aghdash, Tovuz, Mingachevir, Gadabay, Balakan, Gazakh, Goygol, Oguz, Dashkasan, Naftalan, and the Karabakh region can apply to the consulate in Ganja. According to him, Turkish citizens living in Shamakhi, Guba, Ismayilli, Sabirabad, Hajigabul, Lankaran, Astara, Sumgayit, Masalli, Bilasuvar, Neftchala, and Kurdamir can apply to the consulate in Baku until April 2.

"Also, we discovered that some citizens working in our companies want to go to Türkiye to see their families and vote in the election. If their registration address is in Türkiye, they can go there and vote without having to register. If our citizens living in Azerbaijan travel to Türkiye before the start of the voting process, they should keep in mind that they will be able to vote at airports only from the beginning of the voting period, that is, from April 27th," said the ambassador.

"We also remind our companies that if the addresses of the people they send on vacation to Türkiye are listed here (in Azerbaijan), they must enter Türkiye from 27 April. If they enter before April 27, they will not be able to vote," the ambassador added.

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a decree on holding a presidential election on May 14.