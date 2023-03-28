Azerbaijani FM leaves for official visit to Israel, Palestine (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 17:18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has gone on an official visit to Israel and Palestine, the ministry told Trend.

During the visit, which will last from March 29 through March 30, Bayramov is expected to meet with high-ranking representatives of both countries.

Besides, his participation in the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel is planned.

On November 26, 2022, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to establish the Azerbaijani Embassy in the State of Israel. On January 11, President Ilham Aliyev appointed Mukhtar Mammadov as the first Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Israel.