State Security Service of Azerbaijan talks terrorist attack against MP Fazil Mustafa (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. A criminal case was initiated following the terrorist act committed against Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa, Trend reports citing the State Security Service of Azerbaijan.

"On March 28, 2023, at 21:51, a terrorist attack was committed against the Member of Azerbaijani Parliament Fazil Mustafa, using a Kalashnikov rifle near his house.

As a result, Fazil Mustafa received bullet wounds in the right shoulder girdle and the right thigh. He has received the medical help, and his condition is now stable. There is no danger to life.

In this regard, a criminal case has been initiated in the Main Investigation Department of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan under Articles 277 (encroachment on the life of a state or public figure with the aim of terminating his service or political activity or out of revenge for such activity) and 228.2.1 (Illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of firearms, components for it, ammunition by a group of persons by prior agreement) of the Criminal Code.

Comprehensive urgent operational-search measures are being carried out in order to identify the person who committed the terrorist act, other persons involved in the crime, and bring them to criminal responsibility.

Additional information will be provided to the public," the State Security Service of Azerbaijan said.