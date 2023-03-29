Azerbaijan-Israel cooperation to further expand following FM's historic visit - MFA (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 09:53)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Azerbaijan-Israel cooperation will further expand after the historic visit of Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports via the tweet of Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

"Long live stronger and prosperous Azerbaijan-Israel partnership!" said the tweet.

On March 28, Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov went on an official visit to Israel and Palestine

During the visit, which will last from March 29 through March 30, Bayramov is expected to meet with high-ranking representatives of both countries. Besides, his participation in the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel is also planned.