Azerbaijani MP regains consciousness following assassination attempt, his condition satisfactory - official (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa has regained consciousness after undergoing two surgeries, and at present his condition is satisfactory, the MP’s assistant Ajdar Aliyev told Trend.

On March 28, 2023, at 21:51 (GMT +4), a terrorist attack was committed against the Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa, using a rifle near his house.

As a result, Mustafa received bullet wounds in the right shoulder girdle and the right thigh.

In this regard, a criminal case has been initiated in the Main Investigation Department of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan under Article 277 (encroachment on the life of a state or public figure with the aim of terminating his service or political activity or out of revenge for such activity) and 228.2.1 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of firearms, components for it, ammunition by a group of persons by prior agreement) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.