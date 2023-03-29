Israeli FM to visit Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 11:57)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen will visit Azerbaijan in the coming days, the minister said at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

On March 28, Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov went on an official visit to Israel and Palestine.

During the visit, which will last from March 29 through March 30, Bayramov is expected to meet with high-ranking representatives of both countries. Besides, his participation in the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel is also planned.