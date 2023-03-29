Jewish people and Azerbaijanis live together in peace for many years - FM (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 12:14)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Jewish people and Azerbaijanis have been living together in peace and harmony for many years, Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, said at a joint press conference with his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen, Trend reports.

Jeyhun Bayramov noted that the Jewish community is an active part of Azerbaijani society.

On March 28, Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov went on an official visit to Israel and Palestine.

During the visit, which will last from March 29 through March 30, Bayramov is expected to meet with high-ranking representatives of both countries. Besides, his participation in the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel is also planned.