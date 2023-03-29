Azerbaijani MP strongly condemns terrorist act against MP Fazil Mustafa (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 11:56)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. MP of Azerbaijani parliament Elshan Musayev has strongly condemned the armed assault on MP Fazil Mustafa, Trend reports.

Musayev said no one is safe from such scenarios.

"However, the forces that committed this attack, should know that by doing so, they won't be able to damage Azerbaijan's state and cast shadow on the country's stability," he said.

"Fazil Mustafa is a courageous man, a true statesman who loves his homeland. For this reason, he was chosen as a target. And the goal was to kill him. I am very grateful to the doctors who did everything possible for Fazil Mustafa to survive. I am absolutely sure that soon the perpetrators of this terrorist act will be arrested," Musayev added.

On March 28, 2023, at 21:51 (GMT +4), unknown men opened fire at Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa, near his house. The MP survived, receiving two bullet wounds, one in the right shoulder. A criminal case has been initiated in the Main Investigation Department of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan.