Date of next meeting of joint Azerbaijan-Israel commission revealed (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 12:16)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. The next meeting of the joint commission between the governments of Azerbaijan and Israel will be held on April 19, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in a joint press statement following a meeting with his Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen, Trend reports.

On March 28, Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov went on an official visit to Israel and Palestine.

During the visit, which will last from March 29 through March 30, Bayramov is expected to meet with high-ranking representatives of both countries. Besides, his participation in the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel is also planned.