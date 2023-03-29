Israeli FM to visit Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:57

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen will visit Azerbaijan in the coming days, Trend reports citing the minister's press statement made after meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.

The minister noted that the visit will take place in April within the framework of the meeting of the joint Committee between the governments of Azerbaijan and Israel.

"I look forward to visiting Azerbaijan with our delegation to improve trade relations between our countries," Cohen added.

On March 28, Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov went on an official visit to Israel and Palestine.

During the visit, which will last from March 29 through March 30, Bayramov is expected to meet with high-ranking representatives of both countries and participate in the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel.