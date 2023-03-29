No alternative to normalization of relations between Azerbaijan, Armenia - FM (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 12:31)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. There is no alternative to normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press statement following a meeting with his Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen, Trend reports.

He said that Azerbaijan is promoting peaceful agenda, while Armenia is threatening with aggressive rhetoric.

"Our country is carrying out large-scale restoration and reconstruction work on the liberated Azerbaijani territories," Bayramov said.

He added that Azerbaijan highly appreciates the interest of Israeli companies in the process of restoring the liberated territories.

On March 28, Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov went on an official visit to Israel and Palestine.

During the visit, which will last from March 29 through March 30, Bayramov is expected to meet with high-ranking representatives of both countries. Besides, his participation in the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel is also planned.