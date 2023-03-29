Azerbaijan is strategic partner of Israel - official (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:07

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Azerbaijan is a strategic partner of Israel, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said in a press statement after a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

"The Azerbaijani Ambassador [Mukhtar Mammadov] presented his credentials to President of Israel Yitzhak Herzog a few days ago and has already officially started work. We cooperate on the broadest aspects in various fields," Cohen noted.

The minister noted that economic cooperation between the two countries is expanding.

"We are already effectively interacting in the field of agriculture, cyber technology, food safety, and there is potential to further expand this cooperation," he added.

On March 28, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov went on an official visit to Israel and Palestine.

During the visit, which will last from March 29 through March 30, Bayramov is expected to meet with high-ranking representatives of both countries. Besides, his participation in the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel is also planned.