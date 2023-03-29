Over past 30 years, relations between Israel, Azerbaijan developed in various areas - FM (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 12:31)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Over the past 30 years, relations between Israel and Azerbaijan have developed in various areas, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in a press statement after a meeting with his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen, Trend reports.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan and Israel are actively cooperating in the fields of security, economy, and energy.

"The decision to open an Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel was an important step in strengthening bilateral cooperation," he said.

On March 28, Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov went on an official visit to Israel and Palestine.

During the visit, which will last from March 29 through March 30, Bayramov is expected to meet with high-ranking representatives of both countries. Besides, his participation in the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel is also planned.