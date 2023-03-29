Meeting of FMs of Azerbaijan, Israel kicks off (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 10:22)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. A meeting was held between Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, during the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel in bilateral and multilateral formats. In addition, issues of developing cooperation in the political, economic, trade, energy, and educational fields were discussed, along with cooperation in high-tech, military, and humanitarian fields.

Noting that the ties between Azerbaijan and Israel are based on historical friendship and cooperation, Jeyhun Bayramov stressed that mutual visits between the two countries contribute to the further development of relations.

Along with the annual strategic dialogue between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Israel and Azerbaijan, which took place in January of this year in Baku, the holding of a service meeting of Israeli ambassadors to the Eurasian countries in Baku with the participation of high-ranking officials of the central office of Israel's MFA also demonstrates lasting friendship and partnership between the two countries. It was noted that the opening of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel will help strengthen strategic alliances.

During the meeting, Bayramov informed his colleague about Azerbaijan's initiatives to establish peace, security, and cooperation in the post-conflict period in the region. He noted that, meanwhile, Armenia constantly commits provocations and prevents the peace process. The minister also gave information about mine clearance held on the liberated territories, large-scale restoration, and construction work, and noted with satisfaction the participation of Israeli companies in this process.

Eli Cohen noted that his country is interested in comprehensive cooperation with Azerbaijan.

The parties expressed readiness for further active development of political dialogue at various levels of strategic bilateral relations as well as on international and regional issues.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

The ministers then made a joint statement at a press conference.