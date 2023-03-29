Azerbaijani FM meets with Israeli defense minister (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 15:55)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant, Trend reports via the tweet of Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek.

According to the tweet, at the meeting, the ministers discussed the expansion of strategic ties between the two countries.

On March 28, Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov went on an official visit to Israel and Palestine.

During the visit, which will last from March 29 through March 30, Bayramov is expected to meet with high-ranking representatives of both countries. Besides, his participation in the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel is also planned.