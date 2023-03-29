Azerbaijani FM briefs Israeli defense minister on post-conflict situation in region (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 17:16)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on the current post-conflict situation in the region and on the constructive efforts of Azerbaijan to establish peace and security in the region, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told Trend.

It was noted that the meeting took place on March 29, 2023, as part of the official visit of Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to Israel.

At the meeting, cooperation between the two countries in the defense, military-technical, and other fields as well as issues of regional and international security were discussed.

Referring to the meeting with the minister of defense of Israel, held on February 17, 2023, within the framework of the participation of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in the Munich Security Conference, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that close contacts, including mutual visits, made an important contribution to the development of relations between the two countries.

Minister Yoav Gallant noted the successful experience of cooperation between the two countries in the defense, and military-technical fields, as well as the importance of using the existing potential for further expansion of cooperation. The significance of continuing mutual contact was emphasized.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.