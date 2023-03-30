Inauguration ceremony of Azerbaijani Embassy held in Tel Aviv (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first public: 29 March 2023 18:27)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. The inauguration ceremony of the Azerbaijani Embassy has been held in Tel Aviv, Trend reports.

The event was attended by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, representatives of parliaments, the public, and artists of both countries.

The ceremony began with the performance of the national anthems of both countries.

Speaking at the event, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that the opening of the embassy would give a new impetus to the development of relations between the two countries. He spoke about the various areas of Azerbaijan-Israel cooperation and noted promising opportunities. The contribution of the Jewish community of Azerbaijan to the development of society in the country was also noted. The minister expressed confidence that after the opening of the embassy, the activities of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Israel will also become more active.

Describing this ceremony as a historic event, Minister Eli Cohen noted that the opening of the embassy indicates the level of strategic ties between the two countries over 30 years of cooperation. Referring to Azerbaijan as a strategic partner of Israel, the minister noted the close cooperation between the two countries in various fields. He expressed confidence in the further deepening of these ties.

The inauguration ceremony also featured a concert program of Azerbaijani artists.

On March 28, Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov went on an official visit to Israel and Palestine.

During the visit, which will last from March 29 through March 30, Bayramov is expected to meet with high-ranking representatives of both countries. Besides, his participation in the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel is also planned.