Azersu, Melioration and Water Management transferred to management of State Agency of Water Resources of Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. Azerbaijan's Azersu JSC and Azerbaijan Melioration and Water Management OJSC together with their property were transferred to the management of the State Agency of Water Resources of Azerbaijan, established on the basis of the State Agency of Water Resources of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The corresponding decree was signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Zaur Mikayilov has been appointed Chairman of the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan following the order of the head of state.