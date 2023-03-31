Azerbaijan's Guba hosting conference on "Legal aspects of crimes of ethnic cleansing and genocide in context of historical facts" (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:34

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. A conference on "Legal aspects of the crimes of ethnic cleansing and genocide in the context of historical facts" is being held in Azerbaijan's Guba, Trend reports.

The participants of the conference, organized jointly by the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan, the Community of Western Azerbaijan and the Executive Power of the Guba District, first visited the monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev in Guba city and laid flowers to the monument.

Then, they honored the memory of the genocide victims at the Genocide Memorial Complex.

The conference with the participation of Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva, Chairman of the Community of Western Azerbaijan Aziz Alakbarli, Head of the Guba District Executive Power Ziyaddin Aliyev and other officials has been organized at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Guba city.

Tragedies and genocides have been inscribed in the history of Azerbaijan, along with numerous glorious pages, over the past 200 years.

One of these terrible events occurred from March through April 1918. Dozens of thousands of peaceful Azerbaijanis were brutally killed only on the basis of their nationality during these events, which went down in the history of Azerbaijan as the genocide of March 31.

One hundred and five years ago, Armenian Dashnaks and Bolsheviks committed unprecedented atrocities against the Azerbaijani population in Baku, Shamakhi, Guba, Karabakh, Zangazur, Nakhchivan, Lankaran, Ganja, and other regions, killing over 70,000 people with extreme violence, including women, old people, and children, burned the villages, expelled the inhabitants from their homes.

Armenian armed formations wiped out 229 villages in Baku province, 272 in Ganja province, 115 in Zangazur province, and 157 villages in Karabakh.